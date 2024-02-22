RB Global (RBA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) is set to announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RB Global Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of RB Global stock opened at $66.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. RB Global has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.49 and a 200-day moving average of $63.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 79.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.83.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. RB Global’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,500,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in RB Global by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 291,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,521,000 after acquiring an additional 72,604 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of RB Global during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,056,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,033,000 after purchasing an additional 264,694 shares during the period. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 34,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RB Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

