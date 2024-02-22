Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,038 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,281,753,000 after acquiring an additional 507,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,817,376 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,878,460,000 after acquiring an additional 214,837 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $911,554,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $210.89 on Thursday. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $214.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.08.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. American Express’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,055 shares of company stock valued at $40,064,664 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

