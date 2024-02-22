Regal Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.94 and a 200-day moving average of $99.93. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.64 and a 12 month high of $100.21.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.