Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $363,000 Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 75.9% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 24,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 277.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 107,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,754,000 after buying an additional 79,034 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,039.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $795.74 and a 52 week high of $1,074.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $993.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $960.61.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,300 shares of company stock worth $18,000,440 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.44.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

