Regal Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Block by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SQ. BTIG Research raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. CLSA upgraded Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $228,465.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,432,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $359,957.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,299,428.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $228,465.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,432,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,855 over the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Block Price Performance

Block stock opened at $64.47 on Thursday. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $83.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

