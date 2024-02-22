Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 525 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,323,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,909,000 after acquiring an additional 198,332 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,834 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,696,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,276,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,092,000 after purchasing an additional 24,503 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,861,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,300,000 after buying an additional 471,945 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.94 and a 200 day moving average of $99.93. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $100.21.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.