REGENXBIO (RGNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect REGENXBIO to post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the quarter.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

Shares of RGNX traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.82. 114,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,389. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $25.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $827.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at REGENXBIO

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $885,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,087.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $885,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,087.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $299,751.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,068.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,237 shares of company stock worth $2,119,851. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 28,186 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,440,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,713,000 after purchasing an additional 64,265 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

