Renaissance Group LLC Acquires 373 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,407 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 51.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,830,000 after acquiring an additional 685,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after acquiring an additional 567,557 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,720,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,256,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,570,000 after purchasing an additional 546,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,789.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,789.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,667.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Matador Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

MTDR stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.62. 174,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,052. Matador Resources has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $67.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.35.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

