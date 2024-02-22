Renaissance Group LLC Buys 12,335 Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC owned 0.13% of Ero Copper worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ERO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 3.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,719,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,832,000 after buying an additional 379,686 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 245.2% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 642,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after buying an additional 456,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 11.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 27.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 173,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 37,246 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ERO traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $16.22. 38,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,780. Ero Copper Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $24.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

