Renaissance Group LLC Buys 150 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,368,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 348.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 58.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 271,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,726,000 after purchasing an additional 100,778 shares during the period.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 15.4 %

Shares of FCN traded up $29.37 on Thursday, hitting $219.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,623. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.26. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.39 and a fifty-two week high of $232.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

FTI Consulting Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

