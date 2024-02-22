Renaissance Group LLC Buys 176 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.09% of NV5 Global worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the second quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 148.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 172.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NV5 Global in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,705 shares in the company, valued at $7,211,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Stock Up 0.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $110.49. 4,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,043. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.30 and a 52 week high of $126.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.39. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NV5 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.67.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

