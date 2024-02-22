Renaissance Group LLC Buys 2,403 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMAB stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $70.49. 12,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,835. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $100.21.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMAB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

