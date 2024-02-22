Renaissance Group LLC Grows Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,095 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Enerplus worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $105,372,000 after acquiring an additional 169,917 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,150,000. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP now owns 4,229,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $61,196,000 after acquiring an additional 889,523 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,131,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,056 shares during the period. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,517,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,695,000 after acquiring an additional 776,700 shares during the period. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERF traded up $2.25 on Thursday, reaching $18.67. 6,515,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,968. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.10. Enerplus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.95.

ERF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reiterated a "tender" rating and issued a $18.85 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

