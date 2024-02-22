Renaissance Group LLC Grows Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXRH. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60,364 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,969,991 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.91. 86,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,608. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $91.06 and a one year high of $152.55.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.48.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

