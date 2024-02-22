Renaissance Group LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 13.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth $2,877,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 79.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 51,512 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $2,070,782.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,234,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,827,221.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 51,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $2,070,782.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,234,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,827,221.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 61,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $2,459,939.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,314,786 shares in the company, valued at $92,915,510.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,122 shares of company stock worth $7,408,687. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

SMPL stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $308.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

