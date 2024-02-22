Renaissance Group LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,068 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,717,000 after purchasing an additional 929,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,233,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,731,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,272,000 after acquiring an additional 277,563 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $11,166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 232,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,730,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $11,166,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 232,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,730,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total transaction of $1,578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,109,668.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,173 shares of company stock worth $102,825,299. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $29.28 on Thursday, hitting $743.20. 82,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,724. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $637.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 81.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $383.19 and a one year high of $761.50.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 57.08%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

