Renaissance Group LLC Has $2.03 Million Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 15.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 16.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 57.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CTRE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,252. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average of $21.51. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 228.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on CTRE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.