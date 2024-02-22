Renaissance Group LLC Has $2.39 Million Stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 22,823 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Arcos Dorados worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 64.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,946,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 925.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 320,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 289,323 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,559,000 after buying an additional 2,435,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARCO traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 246,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

