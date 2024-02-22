Renaissance Group LLC Purchases 161 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,972 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 353.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $191,523.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,734 shares in the company, valued at $16,395,445.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $191,523.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,734 shares in the company, valued at $16,395,445.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $197,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,510,573.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $4,103,753. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qualys stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.38. 32,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,004. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.92 and its 200 day moving average is $170.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 0.54. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $206.35.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QLYS. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.57.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

