Renaissance Group LLC Purchases 262 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Lantheus by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.14.

NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $7.55 on Thursday, reaching $64.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,633. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.37.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

