Renaissance Group LLC Purchases 72 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAD. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 509.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $53,000.

LAD stock traded up $3.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $285.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,827. The business has a 50-day moving average of $303.16 and a 200-day moving average of $288.91. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $331.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total transaction of $40,208.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LAD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.40.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

