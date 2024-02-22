Renaissance Group LLC Purchases 785 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth about $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 73.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 59,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 61.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TENB stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.33. 261,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,799. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -68.60 and a beta of 0.96. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.
