Renaissance Group LLC Raises Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NMI during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NMI during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NMI during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in NMI by 45.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in NMI by 160.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 136,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $4,066,704.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,706,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 136,650 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $4,066,704.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,706,418.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $391,883.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 427,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,044,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,750 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,910. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NMIH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Shares of NMIH stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,029. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.66. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

