Renaissance Group LLC Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,929 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,021 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Melius cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,312,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,655,828. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

