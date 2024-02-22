Renaissance Group LLC Trims Stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,410 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Celestica by 2,775.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.63. 961,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,315. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 3.07%. Equities analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC raised their target price on Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

