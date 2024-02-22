Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Announces Earnings Results

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $155.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.38 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Repligen updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.420-1.490 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.42-1.49 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $192.80. 253,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,280. Repligen has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $211.13. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 95.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.48.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in Repligen by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Repligen by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
