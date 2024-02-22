Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Announces Earnings Results

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $155.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.38 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Repligen updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.420-1.490 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.42-1.49 EPS.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $192.80. 253,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,280. Repligen has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $211.13. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 95.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.48.

Get Repligen alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in Repligen by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Repligen by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on RGEN

About Repligen

(Get Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.