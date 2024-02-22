Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $155.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.38 million. Repligen had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Repligen updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.420-1.490 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.42-1.49 EPS.

NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.24. The company had a trading volume of 246,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,739. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 95.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.04. Repligen has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $211.13.

RGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Repligen by 37.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Repligen by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Repligen by 18.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

