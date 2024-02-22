Request Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Request has a market cap of $109.96 million and approximately $45.52 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00015139 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001389 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00014162 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,573.61 or 0.99931652 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.63 or 0.00167855 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009112 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000059 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008103 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,664,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,664,755.4638919 with 999,664,754.623892 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11776973 USD and is up 13.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $45,483,967.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

