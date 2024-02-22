Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Acquires 373 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 237,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,371,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 75.1% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 19.4% during the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 8.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,059,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,616,000 after purchasing an additional 80,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $3.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.22. 890,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,354,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $196.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.10. The company has a market cap of $167.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

