Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys 221 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.56. The stock had a trading volume of 101,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,086. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average is $60.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 104.24%.

A number of research firms have commented on WPC. Raymond James lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

