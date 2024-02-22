Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 65.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,130. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.64. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.