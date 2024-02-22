Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,286,000 after buying an additional 76,229 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,313,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,211,895. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.87. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

