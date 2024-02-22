Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $329,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $1.97 on Thursday, hitting $166.93. The stock had a trading volume of 18,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,011. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $131.02 and a twelve month high of $169.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.