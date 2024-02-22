Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $637,000 Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 138.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,917,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,142,000 after acquiring an additional 112,572 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in XPO during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,956,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in XPO during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,252,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in XPO during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,891,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 276.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,108,000 after buying an additional 250,180 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on XPO. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on XPO from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on XPO from $96.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.90.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded up $3.00 on Thursday, reaching $122.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,906. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.63. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $123.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.06, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.10.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

