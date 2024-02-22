Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Lowers Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lessened its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $386,894,000 after buying an additional 815,083 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 69,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LYB traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.64. 75,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,622. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Barclays dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

