Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,776 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,532,290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $601,159,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,048,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,484,000 after purchasing an additional 889,297 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.84. 332,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,346,972. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.70. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GEHC. HSBC began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.