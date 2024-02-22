Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Invesco by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Invesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on IVZ shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.15.

Invesco stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,154. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 31.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.11%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

