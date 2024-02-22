Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 1,159 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. decreased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 242.2% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,977.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,107,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,263,492. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

