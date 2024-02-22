Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 2,060 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. decreased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 332.4% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.87. 34,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.55. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $28.22.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0438 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

