Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Takes $240,000 Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. owned 0.05% of Washington Trust Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 242.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 37.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 146.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 113.8% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 63,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 33,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Washington Trust Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ WASH traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $26.11. 13,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,508. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $43.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $45.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.38 million. Analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.72%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.