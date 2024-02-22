Ricci S. Whitlow Sells 15,493 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $125,028.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,710.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MiMedx Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $9.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiMedx Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

