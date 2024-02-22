Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Announces Dividend of GBX 203.77

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 203.77 ($2.57) per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $137.67. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,206 ($65.55) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,548.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,273.69. The company has a market capitalization of £65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,068.44, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,509.50 ($56.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,232 ($78.47).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($78.07) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,022.22 ($75.83).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 3,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,557 ($69.97), for a total transaction of £214,944.76 ($270,643.11). 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

See Also

