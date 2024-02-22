River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Invests $138,000 in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at $189,662. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $301,302.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at $792,062.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,006 shares of company stock worth $1,183,312 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

NYSE TDOC opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.03.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.