River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Invests $609,000 in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,751 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Block by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,368,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,809,000 after buying an additional 55,250 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Block by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,887,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,864,000 after buying an additional 160,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Block by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,411,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,513,000 after buying an additional 1,725,656 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Block during the 4th quarter worth about $353,954,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Block by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,906,000 after buying an additional 1,572,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $294,666.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,518,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $294,666.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,518,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,855. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

Block Price Performance

NYSE:SQ opened at $64.47 on Thursday. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $83.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of -137.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.53.

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

