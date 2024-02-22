River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 30,450 El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.09% of El Pollo Loco as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,367,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,581 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 1,139.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 566,331 shares during the period. Biglari Capital CORP. bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,558,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 150.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 278,448 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 456.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 221,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.41. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $12.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

