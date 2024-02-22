River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 4,252 Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MANU. Natixis boosted its stake in Manchester United by 10.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Manchester United by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Manchester United by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Manchester United by 5.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Manchester United by 35.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Manchester United Stock Performance

MANU stock opened at $16.09 on Thursday. Manchester United plc has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 42.36% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

