River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Trims Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.8 %

FIS opened at $63.48 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $68.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.