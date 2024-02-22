River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Trims Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Garmin by 4.3% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRMN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $133.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $93.52 and a twelve month high of $137.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.92.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

