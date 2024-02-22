River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 678 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WM stock traded up $2.07 on Thursday, hitting $206.30. The stock had a trading volume of 586,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,560. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.53 and a 200 day moving average of $170.23. The stock has a market cap of $82.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $206.45.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $153,899.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,204 shares in the company, valued at $14,934,010.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $153,899.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,204 shares in the company, valued at $14,934,010.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,720 shares of company stock worth $6,613,888. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.57.

Waste Management Profile



Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

