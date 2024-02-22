River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,914 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $169,744,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 48.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth about $85,584,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1,869.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on UL. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $50.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,358. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average of $49.02. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

